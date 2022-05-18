UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Discusses Russia Sanctions, Afghan Refugees With Kosovo Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Sullivan Discusses Russia Sanctions, Afghan Refugees With Kosovo Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed issues ranging from Serbia and sanctions on Russia to Afghan refugees with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met yesterday with Prime Minister Albin Kurti of Kosovo. Mr. Sullivan thanked the Prime Minister for Kosovo's willingness to host Afghan evacuees. They exchanged views on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, including Kosovo's provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine and imposition of sanctions against Russia," she said.

Sullivan also expressed US support for the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Belgrade.

Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by dozens of UN member states. However, Serbia, Russia, China and some other countries do not recognize the breakaway region as an independent state.

In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill.

In 2020, the sides struck another deal on normalization, brokered by the United States. The document provided for a moratorium for both sides on lobbying for recognition and denial of recognition of the self-proclaimed republic by third countries. However, in August 2021, Kosovo 's parliament refused to pass a resolution on the implementation of the agreement.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia China Parliament Pristina Belgrade Independence United States Serbia August 2020 From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

PML-Q asks Hamza Shahbaz to leave office of Punjab ..

PML-Q asks Hamza Shahbaz to leave office of Punjab CM

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs handles 285,000 refund requests, in ..

Dubai Customs handles 285,000 refund requests, in Q1 2022, with a value of AED2b

28 minutes ago
 EU Offers to Allocate Some $9.5Bln to Ukraine in 2 ..

EU Offers to Allocate Some $9.5Bln to Ukraine in 2022 as New Macro-Financial Ass ..

11 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parl ..

UVAS arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parliamentary Debating Championshi ..

38 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Submits Bills to Parliament on Extension ..

Zelenskyy Submits Bills to Parliament on Extension of Martial Law, Mobilization

16 minutes ago
 European Commission Head Unveils Plan to Phase Out ..

European Commission Head Unveils Plan to Phase Out Russian Energy Resources

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.