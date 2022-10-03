UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Discusses Support For Kiev With Head Of Ukraine's Presidential Office

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Sullivan Discusses Support for Kiev With Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held talks with the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, discussing the most recent developments in Ukraine and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the White House said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today in Istanbul with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a Sunday statement.

Sullivan reiterated Washington's commitment to helping Kiev, including via the recently announced $12 billion in additional assistance.

"The two discussed the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and Ukraine's continued work with the United Nations to export food to the world," Watson said.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and offer Kiev's assistance in facilitating the rotation of IAEA mission experts.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities, in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

