Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, China, Vilnius Summit With German Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Washington to discuss Ukraine, China and the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, the White House said on Thursday.

Pistorius arrived in Washington on Wednesday for talks with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Ukraine and the strengthening of NATO's eastern flank.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met yesterday with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius to discuss a range of global security issues," the White House said in a statement.

The two reaffirmed their countries' commitment to supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes," including through the continued provision of military aid.

In addition, they discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius and efforts to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in order to strengthen "global resilience" and counter the "challenges" posed by China, according to the statement.

