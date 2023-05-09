Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, NATO Membership With Swedish Counterpart - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a visit in London discussed with his Swedish counterpart matters related to Ukraine and Sweden's ascent to NATO, the White House said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm of Sweden in London, United Kingdom," the release said on Monday. "Mr. Sullivan reiterated the United States' strong support for Sweden joining NATO as soon as possible. Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Landerholm reviewed the security situation in Europe, including their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression."

Sullivan and Landerholm also discussed ways both countries can further cooperate on shared global challenges.

On Saturday, Unal Cevikoz, a foreign policy adviser to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate from the Turkish opposition alliance, said that the Turkish opposition plans to approve Sweden's NATO bid before the alliance's summit in Vilnius in July, if it wins the upcoming elections in Turkey.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted its NATO bid in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Finland's application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled due to the recent Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.