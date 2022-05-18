UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, Nonproliferation With China's Top Diplomat - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, Nonproliferation With China's Top Diplomat - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the Ukraine conflict and nonproliferation with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the Ukraine conflict and nonproliferation with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, the White House said.

"This phone call, which followed their March 14 meeting in Rome, focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation," the readout said. "Mr.

Sullivan and Director Yang also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations."

In March, a senior US administration official said that the United States has deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia, and Sullivan communicated to Yang the potential consequences of certain actions.

Sullivan and Yang met in Rome in March for an intense seven-hour meeting that covered a range of issues, including Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China White House Rome United States March Top

Recent Stories

No case of LSD in buffaloes

No case of LSD in buffaloes

1 minute ago
 Spain slams Russia expulsion of 27 diplomats: fore ..

Spain slams Russia expulsion of 27 diplomats: foreign ministry

1 minute ago
 COAS confers military awards to Army personnel for ..

COAS confers military awards to Army personnel for their gallantry during operat ..

1 minute ago
 Jail warden killed in assault by convicted prisone ..

Jail warden killed in assault by convicted prisoner at Central Jail

1 minute ago
 Biggar retains Wales captaincy for South Africa ru ..

Biggar retains Wales captaincy for South Africa rugby tour

22 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner for resolving sanitation issue ..

Deputy Commissioner for resolving sanitation issues of Taj Colony

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.