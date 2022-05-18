US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the Ukraine conflict and nonproliferation with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the Ukraine conflict and nonproliferation with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, the White House said.

"This phone call, which followed their March 14 meeting in Rome, focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation," the readout said. "Mr.

Sullivan and Director Yang also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations."

In March, a senior US administration official said that the United States has deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia, and Sullivan communicated to Yang the potential consequences of certain actions.

Sullivan and Yang met in Rome in March for an intense seven-hour meeting that covered a range of issues, including Russia and Ukraine.