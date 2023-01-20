Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, Russia-Iran Defense Partnership During Israel Trip - NSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Ukraine and the Russian-Iranian defense partnership during his trip to Israel this week, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Thursday.

Sullivan traveled to Israel and the West Bank from January 18-20.

"During his engagements with the Prime Minister and senior Israeli officials, Mr. Sullivan restated the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security and to countering the continued threats posed by Iran to Israel, the United States, and the wider region. Mr. Sullivan stressed the U.S. commitment to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon. They also discussed Ukraine, as well as the burgeoning defense partnership between Russia and Iran and its implications for security in the Middle East region," Watson said in a statement.

In Jerusalem, Sullivan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and members of the senior national security team including Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi.

Sullivan urged against unilateral steps by any party that could stoke tensions on the ground, "with special attention to maintaining the historic status quo with respect to the holy places in Jerusalem," the statement noted.

In Ramallah, Sullivan met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"He reaffirmed the U.S. administration's interest in strengthening engagement with the Palestinian Authority and deepening ties with the Palestinian people. They discussed U.S. support for peace, preserving the path towards negotiations for two states, and advancing equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians," the statement said.

Sullivan also reviewed US commitments to the Palestinian people, including support for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network and establishment of 4G infrastructure in the West Bank, Watson said.