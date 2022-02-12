Sullivan, EU Official in Call Coordinate Response to Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the European Commission President's Head of Cabinet Bjoern Seibert during a video call coordinated the transatlantic response to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"They discussed their concerns about Russia's continued build-up of military forces around Ukraine, as well as preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia should it choose military escalation.

They coordinated the details of a potential transatlantic response, including both financial sanctions and export controls, imposed in coordination by the United States, the European Union, and other partners and Allies," Horne said on Friday.

Sullivan and Seibert also agreed to continue the US-EU partnership on a wide range of issues, including on energy security and international infrastructure development, Horne added.