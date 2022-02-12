UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, EU Official In Call Coordinate Response To Potential Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Sullivan, EU Official in Call Coordinate Response to Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the European Commission President's Head of Cabinet Bjoern Seibert during a video call coordinated the transatlantic response to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"They discussed their concerns about Russia's continued build-up of military forces around Ukraine, as well as preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia should it choose military escalation.

  They coordinated the details of a potential transatlantic response, including both financial sanctions and export controls, imposed in coordination by the United States, the European Union, and other partners and Allies," Horne said on Friday.

Sullivan and Seibert also agreed to continue the US-EU partnership on a wide range of issues, including on energy security and international infrastructure development, Horne added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House European Union United States Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

4 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

4 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

4 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

5 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

5 hours ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>