Sullivan Expects Biden To Engage With Putin About Ukraine By Phone
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday he expects President Joe Biden to have a phone talk about Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I would expect that President Biden will engage by telephone with President Putin but I don't have anything to announce for you on that right now," Sullivan told a press briefing