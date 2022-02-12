UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Expects Biden To Engage With Putin About Ukraine By Phone

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday he expects President Joe Biden to have a phone talk about Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would expect that President Biden will engage by telephone with President Putin but I don't have anything to announce for you on that right now," Sullivan told a press briefing

