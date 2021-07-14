UrduPoint.com
Sullivan, France's Le Drain Trade Views On China, Russia, Iran, Lebanon - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

Sullivan, France's Le Drain Trade Views on China, Russia, Iran, Lebanon - White House

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed China, Russia, Iran and Lebanon at a meeting on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed China, Russia, Iran and Lebanon at a meeting on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne announced.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France and reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between our countries...

They exchanged views on a range of shared foreign policy interests, including China, Russia, Iran, and Lebanon. They also discussed rising instability in the Sahel and their commitment to sustained counterterrorism cooperation," the statement said.

The sides also welcomed the outcomes of the US-EU Summit and NATO Summit in June and "pledged to work together to ensure the Alliance's adaptation to diverse security threats," the statement added.

