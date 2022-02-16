Sullivan Further Consults With Polish, EU Officials on Ukraine Situation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan this week consulted with Polish Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch and European Council President Frederic Bernard about the latest developments in the Ukraine situation, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met today with Dr. Jakub Kumoch, Head of the International Policy Bureau at Poland's Presidential Chancellery. They discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts related to Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border, including Poland's leadership in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," Horne said in a press release on Tuesday.

Sullivan and Kumoch also discussed transatlantic coordination on deterrence and defense efforts, Horne said.

In a separate release on Tuesday, Horne said Sullivan discussed with the European Council President shared concerns about the Ukraine situation.

They reviewed the latest diplomatic engagements in the region to ease tensions, including the package of sanctions the United States and the European Union prepared to impose on Russia should it allegedly invade Ukraine soon, Horne said.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden in a press conference said it would be "good" if Moscow is pulling back troops from the Ukraine border as the Russian Foreign Ministry said, although the US has yet to verify this.

Over the past few months, the United States and its European partners have grown worried of Russia's military activity near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion."

Moscow has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said it has the right to move troops within its national territory.