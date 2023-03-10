Sullivan, Georgian President Met Friday to Discuss Recent Developments - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili earlier on Friday to discuss recent developments in the country after unrest broke out over a proposed foreign agents bill that drew controversy among non-governmental organizations and activists, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Mr. Sullivan met this morning with the President of Georgia," Kirby said during a conference call. "They did have a chance to discuss recent developments there, including these protests against controversial legislation, and they also discussed our shared strong concerns that this legislation would have a chilling effect and impede the important efforts of hundreds of Georgians, Georgian NGOs that are working to improve the community."

The Biden administration is glad to see that the legislation has been withdrawn in Georgia's parliament, Kirby added.

The United States continues to support Georgia's transatlantic aspirations, but there are still reforms needed to be able to advance them, with which Washington will help, according to Kirby.

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a controversial draft law on transparency of foreign influence by a majority vote in the first reading. Under the law, a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad would be created. The move triggered mass protests and concerns among the opposition, which fears it would allow the government to suppress the work of NGOs and activists in the country.

On Thursday, the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the withdrawal of the bill from the parliament, and earlier on Friday, the parliament voted against the controversial bill in the second reading.