Sullivan Holds 2-Hour Phone Call With Ukrainian Officials About Military Aid - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 12:01 AM

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had a two-hour conversation with Ukrainian officials about military assistance, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had a two-hour conversation with Ukrainian officials about military assistance, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We essentially look at and review requests made by Ukrainian leaders, and they had a call with our chiefs and our national security adviser, a two hour call where they went through (military assistance) items," Psaki told reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Psaki added that the Biden administration is working to provide Ukraine with artillery from US stocks.

