UrduPoint.com

Sullivan In Call With Polish Counterpart Discusses Border Crisis, Russia - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Sullivan in Call With Polish Counterpart Discusses Border Crisis, Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a phone call with his Polish counterpart Pawel Soloch conveyed support for the country's ongoing resistance against alleged Belarusian government's actions of unleashing a migration crisis as well as Russian actions near Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch," Horne said in a statement. "He conveyed strong support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenka regime's actions that created a migration crisis on Poland's border with Belarus. They also exchanged views on Russian military activities near Ukraine and committed to continued close consultation.

"

Sullivan also welcomed Poland's efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrence posture, the statement said.

The border area between Belarus and Poland was recently a scene of massive gathering of thousands of migrants camping on the Belarusian side and trying to enter the European Union through the Polish border. Warsaw responded by tightening border security and sending more military personnel to prevent refugees from crossing.

Poland accuses Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to get back at the EU for sanctions, while Minsk maintains that it is unable to tackle the crisis because of the Western punitive measures against the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western allegations of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine "alarmist."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union Minsk Warsaw Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Border From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

1 hour ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.