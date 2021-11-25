Sullivan in Call With Polish Counterpart Discusses Border Crisis, Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a phone call with his Polish counterpart Pawel Soloch conveyed support for the country's ongoing resistance against alleged Belarusian government's actions of unleashing a migration crisis as well as Russian actions near Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch," Horne said in a statement. "He conveyed strong support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenka regime's actions that created a migration crisis on Poland's border with Belarus. They also exchanged views on Russian military activities near Ukraine and committed to continued close consultation.

"

Sullivan also welcomed Poland's efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrence posture, the statement said.

The border area between Belarus and Poland was recently a scene of massive gathering of thousands of migrants camping on the Belarusian side and trying to enter the European Union through the Polish border. Warsaw responded by tightening border security and sending more military personnel to prevent refugees from crossing.

Poland accuses Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to get back at the EU for sanctions, while Minsk maintains that it is unable to tackle the crisis because of the Western punitive measures against the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western allegations of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine "alarmist."