UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Incoming Israeli Security Adviser Discuss Iran 'Threat' - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:20 AM

Sullivan, Incoming Israeli Security Adviser Discuss Iran 'Threat' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and incoming Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata during a meeting agreed to consult closely on Iran, the White House said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with incoming Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata," the release said on Monday. "Mr. Sullivan and Dr. Hulata discussed the strategic challenges in the region, including the threat posed by Iran, and agreed to consult closely on these issues."

Sullivan also underscored other matters of mutual interest, such as advancing Israeli relations with Arab countries in the region and stabilizing relations with the Palestinians, the release said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press briefing on Monday that the United States is confident Iran carried out a drone attack against the Mercer Street vessel and the US administration is consultations with Israel, the United Kingdom, and Romania to coordinate a collective response.

Earlier on Monday, US Central Command said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie had a telephone call with Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi to discuss regional security issues as well.

The Japanese-owned vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman last week, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, citizens of Romania and the United Kingdom. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of being involved in the attack. Later, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made statements to the same effect.

Iran has denied having any role in the incident. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the statements by the United States and the United Kingdom as groundless.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran White House Oman Same United Kingdom Romania United States Arab

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

5 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

5 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

4 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.