Sullivan, Incoming Israeli Security Adviser Discuss Iran 'Threat' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and incoming Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata during a meeting agreed to consult closely on Iran, the White House said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with incoming Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata," the release said on Monday. "Mr. Sullivan and Dr. Hulata discussed the strategic challenges in the region, including the threat posed by Iran, and agreed to consult closely on these issues."

Sullivan also underscored other matters of mutual interest, such as advancing Israeli relations with Arab countries in the region and stabilizing relations with the Palestinians, the release said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press briefing on Monday that the United States is confident Iran carried out a drone attack against the Mercer Street vessel and the US administration is consultations with Israel, the United Kingdom, and Romania to coordinate a collective response.

Earlier on Monday, US Central Command said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie had a telephone call with Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi to discuss regional security issues as well.

The Japanese-owned vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman last week, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, citizens of Romania and the United Kingdom. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of being involved in the attack. Later, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made statements to the same effect.

Iran has denied having any role in the incident. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the statements by the United States and the United Kingdom as groundless.