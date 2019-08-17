UrduPoint.com
Sullivan, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Advancing Peace In Afghanistan - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

Sullivan, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Advancing Peace in Afghanistan - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting in New Delhi discussed ways to achieve peace in Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Sullivan and Minister Jaishankar discussed a range of issues, including regional security, advancing peace in Afghanistan," Ortagus said on Friday.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey with nearly all of his senior security advisers and cabinet officials regarding the situation in Afghanistan. The White House said the meeting went well and negotiations are proceeding.

Trump in a tweet after the meeting said the United States and many on the opposite side of the war are looking to make a peace deal "if possible."

