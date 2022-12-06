Sullivan Invites Brazilian President-Elect Lula to Visit Washington - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan invited during his trip to Brazil the country's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Washington, the White House said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan traveled to Brasilia, Brazil on Monday, December 5 for meetings with senior representatives of the Brazilian government and members of the incoming administration," the White House said in a statement on Monday. "During the meeting, Mr. Sullivan extended an invitation on behalf of President (Joe) Biden for President-elect Lula to visit Washington.

"

Sullivan congratulated Lula on his election victory and discussed the importance of keeping open the channels of communication between the United States and Brazil during the transition of power, the statement said.

Sullivan and Lula also discussed how the United States and Brazil can collaborate to address common challenges, including climate change, food security and regional migration, the statement added.