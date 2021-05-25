UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sullivan, Irish Foreign Minister Condemn Forced Diversion Of Ryanair Flight - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:50 AM

Sullivan, Irish Foreign Minister Condemn Forced Diversion of Ryanair Flight - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney condemned the diversion of the Irish airliner Ryanair's plane carrying Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Ireland to discuss our strong bilateral relations and cooperation on a number of shared global challenges," the release said on Monday. "Mr. Sullivan and Foreign Minister Coveney condemned the forced diversion of a flight between two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich in Minsk by the Lukashenka regime, and they agreed to remain in close touch on an appropriate response."

State Department spokesperson Ned price said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Coveney to discuss the matter and a potential response to the incident.

Related Topics

White House Minsk Price Ireland

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

5 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

5 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

5 hours ago

RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukra ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens doors to v ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.