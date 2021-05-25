Sullivan, Irish Foreign Minister Condemn Forced Diversion of Ryanair Flight - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney condemned the diversion of the Irish airliner Ryanair's plane carrying Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Ireland to discuss our strong bilateral relations and cooperation on a number of shared global challenges," the release said on Monday. "Mr. Sullivan and Foreign Minister Coveney condemned the forced diversion of a flight between two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich in Minsk by the Lukashenka regime, and they agreed to remain in close touch on an appropriate response."

State Department spokesperson Ned price said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Coveney to discuss the matter and a potential response to the incident.