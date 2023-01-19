UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Israeli, UAE Counterparts Discuss Regional Integration - White House

The national security advisers of the United States, Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met virtually on Thursday to discuss ways to deepen regional integration in a range of areas, including clean energy and security, according to a joint statement published by the White House

"Today, the national security advisers of the United States, Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates met to discuss ways to deepen regional integration, including in the areas of clean energy, emerging technology, regional security, and commercial relations," the joint statement said.

The four officials also discussed expanding the progress achieved since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 and new regional partnerships, including among Israel, India, UAE and the United States and the Negev Forum Working Groups, the statement said.

The officials focused their discussion on what they consider is climate crisis and welcomed the UAE's leadership in hosting the COP-28 conference later this year, the statement added.

In 2020, the United States brokered a deal known as the Abraham Peace Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and Arab countries. At the time, Israel had diplomatic relations only with Jordan and Egypt. The UAE and Bahrain joined the Abraham Peace Accords as did Morocco and Sudan. The accords stipulate establishing or resuming embassy operations, opening direct flights and lifting the ban on tourist trips and official visits.�

