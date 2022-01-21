Sullivan, Japan Counterpart Discuss Ukraine , N. Korea - US National Security Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Akiba Takeo discussed over the telephone the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border and joint approaches to North Korea and China, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne on Thursday.

"Sullivan underscored concern about the possibility of further Russian aggression in Ukraine, and the two concurred on the importance of solidarity in signaling to Moscow the strong, united response that would result from any attack," Horne said in a statement.

The officials also discussed the preparations for the upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 21.

, the statement said

"The two discussed key issues in the US-Japan Alliance, and our respective approaches to North Korea, China, and economic issues in the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the United States' allegations that it is preparing to invade Ukraine, pointing instead to the actual threat posed by NATO's military activity in the region. The Kremlin has said Russia has no intention to attack any country and views the accusations against it as a pretext for deploying additional NATO equipment and infrastructure close to Russia's borders.