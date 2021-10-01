UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Meets French Ambassador To Discuss Confidence-Building Measures - White House

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:40 AM

Sullivan Meets French Ambassador to Discuss Confidence-Building Measures - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has held a meeting with French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne to discuss confidence-building measures following the diplomatic row over the US submarine contract with Australia under the recently-established AUKUS alliance, the White House said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan today met with Ambassador Philippe Etienne of the Republic of France at the White House following Ambassador Etienne's return to Washington, D.C. This meeting was in line with the shared commitment by President Biden and President Macron in their September 22 phone call to begin a process of in-depth consultations on a range of strategic matters, in order to create the conditions for ensuring confidence and propose concrete measures toward common objectives," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.

"Mr. Sullivan welcomed Ambassador Etienne's plan to engage with officials across the U.S. government to continue advancing our shared agenda, in advance of President Biden and President Macron meeting in Europe at the end of October," the statement added.

