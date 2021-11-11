Sullivan Meets Ukraine Head of Presidential Administration, Foreign Minister - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has discussed the bilateral relations with Ukrainian Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the bilateral relations, the White House said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine. They discussed the progress made on bilateral priorities identified by President Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in their September 1 joint statement," the White House said in a statement.

"Both sides welcomed the November 10 re-launch of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Commission, as well as ongoing cooperation on energy security, governance reform, and anti-corruption. Mr. Sullivan emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He welcomed Ukraine's commitment to conflict resolution in Donbas, underlining strong U.S. support for those efforts," the statement added.