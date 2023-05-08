Sullivan Meets With Saudi Crown Prince, Representatives of India, UAE - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the national security advisors of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, discussing the situation in the Middle East, the White House informs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the national security advisors of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, discussing the situation in the Middle East, the White House informs.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world. Mr. Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Tahnoon, and Mr. Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters," the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the release, Sullivan thanked Crown Prince Mohammed for Saudi Arabia's support in evacuating US citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan.

Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammed also discussed the situation in Yemen and ongoing UN-led efforts to establish peace in the war-torn country, the White House said.

On Thursday, US media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sullivan were planning separate trips to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Friday to discuss topics of shared interest such as the situations in Sudan and Yemen, according to the US State Department.