Sullivan Meets With South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Yoon Visit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Republic of Korea (ROK) counterpart Kim Sung-han to discuss preparations for ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the United States, the White House said on Tuesday.

"(Sullivan and Kim) discussed preparations for the upcoming State Visit by ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee on April 26, 2023 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK alliance and deepen US-ROK political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties," the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan also welcomed news of the historic breakthrough between the ROK and Japan to resolve historical issues and increase cooperation, the statement said.

Sullivan and Kim also discussed how to maintain close cooperation to further enhance security ties and respond to changes to the threat environment in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

The two officials talked about efforts to advance peace and stability globally, including support for Ukraine, the statement said.

Sullivan and Kim emphasized continued US-ROK cooperation to advance their technology leadership, respond to economic coercion and address supply chain vulnerabilities, the statement added.