Sullivan Meets With Ukraine Officials to Discuss Zelenskyy Visit to US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with two senior Ukrainian officials to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington later this month, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine. They discussed the upcoming visit of President Zelenskyy to Washington on August 30, which will highlight the breadth and depth of the US-Ukraine strategic partnership," Horne said in a statement.