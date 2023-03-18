UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Milley Discuss US Support For Ukraine With Top Kiev Officials - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke with Ukrainian officials about continued US support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, the White House said in a statement.

The two US officials spoke with Ukrainian Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and armed forces chief Gen.Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the statement said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian officials provided an update on battlefield conditions and expressed appreciation for the continued provision of US security assistance.

  The US officials reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the call at its conclusion, the statement added.

On Thursday, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said the Biden administration will announce another drawdown of military assistance for Ukraine very soon.

