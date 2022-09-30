Sullivan, NATO Chief Discuss Russian Referenda, Infrastructure Protection - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday discussed the Russian referenda and critical infrastructure protection after the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday discussed the Russian referenda and critical infrastructure protection after the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, the White House said on Friday.

"They discussed their shared concern over Russia's illegitimate attempts to purportedly annex Ukrainian territory via sham referenda and expressed their firm commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In the wake of the apparent sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, they discussed protection of critical infrastructure," the White House said in a statement.