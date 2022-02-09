UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups In West Africa - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups in West Africa - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Nigerian officials a wave of coups that recently ripped through West Africa as well as efforts to restore constitutional order, spokeswoman Emily Horne said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Nigerian officials a wave of coups that recently ripped through West Africa as well as efforts to restore constitutional order, spokeswoman Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

Sullivan met with Nigerian Presidential Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari and Nigerian National Security Advisor Babagana Monguno at the White House on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed shared concerns about democratic backsliding and political instability in West Africa and the importance of ongoing efforts by the Economic Community of West African States to reverse military seizures of power and restore constitutional order in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali," Horne said.

During the meeting, Sullivan also conveyed Washington's support for Nigeria's preparations to hold elections in 2023.

"Mr. Sullivan affirmed the Administration's commitment to collaborate with Nigeria to tackle shared global challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, building a more inclusive global economy, and combatting the climate crisis," Horne added.

A number of African countries have seen military coups in the past few months including Mali, Sudan and, most recently, Burkina Faso.

Related Topics

Africa Washington White House Mali Burkina Faso Sudan Guinea Nigeria

Recent Stories

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

56 seconds ago
 Health department to provide health facilities on ..

Health department to provide health facilities on the occasion of Cholistan Rall ..

57 seconds ago
 PR studies completed for future connectivity with ..

PR studies completed for future connectivity with Afghanistan, Iran, Russian sta ..

59 seconds ago
 Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and ..

Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and weapon

1 minute ago
 Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to ..

Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to citizen a criminal act

7 minutes ago
 CM approves funds for medical treatment of deservi ..

CM approves funds for medical treatment of deserving

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>