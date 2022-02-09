Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups in West Africa - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Nigerian officials a wave of coups that recently ripped through West Africa as well as efforts to restore constitutional order, spokeswoman Emily Horne said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Nigerian officials a wave of coups that recently ripped through West Africa as well as efforts to restore constitutional order, spokeswoman Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

Sullivan met with Nigerian Presidential Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari and Nigerian National Security Advisor Babagana Monguno at the White House on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed shared concerns about democratic backsliding and political instability in West Africa and the importance of ongoing efforts by the Economic Community of West African States to reverse military seizures of power and restore constitutional order in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali," Horne said.

During the meeting, Sullivan also conveyed Washington's support for Nigeria's preparations to hold elections in 2023.

"Mr. Sullivan affirmed the Administration's commitment to collaborate with Nigeria to tackle shared global challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, building a more inclusive global economy, and combatting the climate crisis," Horne added.

A number of African countries have seen military coups in the past few months including Mali, Sudan and, most recently, Burkina Faso.