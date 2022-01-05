UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Nordic Partners Talk Readiness To Impose Costs On Russia Over Ukraine - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts from the Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden discussed by telephone each country's readiness to impose consequences on Russia should it escalate tensions with Ukraine, Nation Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with his counterparts from the five Nordic countries to consult on ways to strengthen Transatlantic security," Horne said in a press release on Tuesday. "Mr. Sullivan and his counterparts discussed their readiness to impose severe consequences on Russia if it engages in further aggression against Ukraine."

Sullivan and his counterparts also agreed on the importance of engaging in diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in Eastern Europe through the Strategic Stability Dialogue, NATO Russia Council, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Horne said.

Sullivan and his partners underscored their commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, Horne said.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

On December 17, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.

