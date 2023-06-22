Sullivan, Nuland to Hold Ukraine Meeting This Weekend With India, Brazil, Others - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will fly to Denmark this weekend to hold an unannounced meeting with officials from countries that have not condemned Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, including India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and possibly China, to boost support for Kiev, Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The meeting will be held at the request of Kiev, which asked for the gathering with developing countries of the "global south," with Washington encouraging China, India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa to attend, the report said.

The list of attendees has not been finalized yet and could change before the meeting. A senior EU official is also expected to join the meeting.

One person familiar with the meeting told FT said that there was "no information" indicating that Beijing would send a high-level official, adding that it was possible that a lower-level official could attend to observe the discussions.

The meeting in Copenhagen will focus on peace principles or Ukraine, with one of the sources telling the media that the meeting was not intended to result in any concrete outcome.

The White House declined to comment on the possible meeting, the report said.