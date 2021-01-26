Sullivan, Patrushev Discuss US Intention to Seek New START Extension - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A senior Biden administration told Sputnik that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev spoke on Monday about the United States' intention to seek a five-year extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) that is set to expire on February 5.

"I can confirm that Jake Sullivan spoke today with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev about our intent to seek a five-year extension for the New START Treaty," the official said.