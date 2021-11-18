Sullivan, Patrushev Held Constructive Talks on Bilateral, Global Matters - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev during which they discussed bilateral and global issues, the White House said.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday. "They discussed several issues in the bilateral agenda and regional and global matters of concern. The talks were held in a frank and constructive manner."