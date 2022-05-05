Sullivan, Romanian Counterpart Discuss Efforts to Diversify Energy Sources - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed with his Romanian counterpart Ion Oprisor Bucharest's efforts to diversify the country's energy supplies away from Russian sources, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a press release.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Romanian Presidential Security Adviser Ion Oprisor," Watson said in the release on Wednesday. "He also conveyed US support for Romania's efforts to further diversify its energy supplies away from Russian sources while assisting neighbors like Moldova in doing the same."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in earlier remarks that the United States support's the European Union's proposal to ban Russian oil but it is up to the bloc to finalize the move.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, targeting Sberbank and three big Russian state-owned broadcasters as well as high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine.

The package also includes a gradual oil embargo. Some European countries that heavily depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, have already obtained an exemption from the embargo.