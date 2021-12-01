Sullivan, Romanian Counterpart Discuss Russian Military Activities Near Ukraine - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Russian military activities near Ukraine during a call with Romanian Presidential Security Advisor Ion Oprisor, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said on Tuesday.

"They exchanged views on Russian military activities near Ukraine and committed to continued consultation. Mr. Sullivan conveyed his support for Romania's efforts to enhance energy security in Europe, including through its commitment to bring a 'first of a kind' U.S.-built small modular reactor to Romania," Horne said.

Sullivan also lauded Romania's role within the US-led Counter-Ransomware Initiative.

"They agreed on the importance of close coordination bilaterally and through NATO on Black Sea security," she added.

Over past weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has said that it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia does not have any aggressive plans.