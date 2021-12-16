Sullivan, Russian Foreign Policy Adviser Follow Up on Biden-Putin Call - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Adviser Yuriy Ushakov held a telephone call on Wednesday to follow up on the issues discussed by US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Adviser Yuriy Ushakov to follow up on the December 7 call between President Biden and President Putin," the White House said in a press release.