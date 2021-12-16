UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Russian Foreign Policy Adviser Follow Up On Biden-Putin Call - White House

Sullivan, Russian Foreign Policy Adviser Follow Up on Biden-Putin Call - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Adviser Yuriy Ushakov on Wednesday held a telephone call to follow up on the issues discussed earlier by US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Adviser Yuriy Ushakov to follow up on the December 7 call between President Biden and President Putin," the White House said in a press release.

Sullivan reiterated the United States' concerns about Russia's military activity near its border with Ukraine and underscored that the US administration will continue to coordinate with European allies to address security concerns through diplomacy, the release said.

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will meet with NATO allies in Brussels on Thursday to discuss a coordinated approach on the matter, the release said.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of a preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

