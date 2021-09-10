US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in the foreign ministry on Friday, they discussed US President Joe Biden's intention to stabilize bilateral relations, the US embassy's spokesman told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in the foreign ministry on Friday, they discussed US President Joe Biden's intention to stabilize bilateral relations, the US embassy's spokesman told RIA Novosti.

A diplomatic source earlier told Sputnik that the ambassador was summoned to discuss Washington's election interference.

"On Friday, September 10, Ambassador Sullivan met with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss a range of bilateral matters in support of President Biden's desire for a stable, predictable relationship with Russia," spokesman Jason Rebholz said.