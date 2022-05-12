Sullivan, S. Korean Counterpart Discuss Pyongyang Missile Tests, Biden Seoul Trip - WH

UrduPoint.com

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and South Korean counterpart Kim Sung-han discussed Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile launches and details of President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul in a phone conversation earlier on Thursday, the White House revealed in a readout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and South Korean counterpart Kim Sung-han discussed Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile launches and details of President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul in a phone conversation earlier on Thursday, the White House revealed in a readout.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles from the area of Pyongyang Sunan International Airport towards the Sea of Japan.

"They also condemned the DPRK's ballistic missile launches, including the launches today, as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and committed to maintain close coordination to address the threats posed by the DPRK and to advance our shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the readout said.

Sullivan congratulated Kim on his appointment, the release added, and the two officials jointly noted that the upcoming meeting between Biden and President Yoon Seok-youl is an opportunity to highlight the strength and breadth of the modern alliance.

The White House announced at the end of April that Biden would visit Korea and Japan from May 20-May 24 to further deepen US relations and economic ties with both countries.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Kim also conferred on additional details about the President's visit to the ROK and strengthening our cooperation across a range of shared foreign policy priorities," the release said.

Thursday's launch marked the 16th launch conducted by North Korea this year. The previous launch was conducted on May 7. Then, Pyongyang did not officially announce the missile launch and did not explain what kind of projectile it was.

