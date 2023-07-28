Sullivan, Saudi Crown Prince Meet for Talks on Array of Matters - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Jeddah to discuss an array of bilateral and regional issues, the White House said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden had dispatched top officials to Saudi Arabia to explore the possibility of a middle East security pact that would involve the Gulf state normalizing relations with Israel if the latter made concessions to Palestinians to uphold the possibility of a two-state solution.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan traveled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 27, 2023 to meet with Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior Saudi officials to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including initiatives to advance a common vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East region interconnected with the world," the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan reviewed progress made to build on the benefits of the truce in Yemen and welcomed UN-led efforts to bring the conflict to an end, the statement said.

Both delegations agreed to maintain regular communications and follow up on the issues discussed, the statement added.