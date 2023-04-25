Sullivan Says Agreed to Hold Strategic Talks on Range of Issues With Brazilian Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that he and his Brazilian counterpart, National Security Advisor Ambassador Celso Amorim, agreed to hold a longer strategic conversation about the full range of issues in the bilateral relations during a phone call earlier in the month.

"We agreed we're going to follow up and have a further longer strategic conversation about the full range of issues that the US and Brazil both face around the world," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

During the phone call, which took place on April 18, the two officials had a chance to discuss bilateral and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine

"I had a good conversation with my Brazilian counterpart Ambassador Amorim.

We covered a wide range of issues, including Ukraine, and some of the public comments that we had seen. It was constructive, it was detailed," Sullivan said.

Sullivan referred to comments made by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva earlier in the month, who said that the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine and not encourage the conflict. In addition, he suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.