Sullivan Says Announcement Expected Friday Related To EU's Dependence On Russian Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Sullivan Says Announcement Expected Friday Related to EU's Dependence on Russian Energy

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that an announcement is expected on March 25 after President Joe Biden meets with NATO and European partners in Brussels that will address Europe's dependence on Russian energy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that an announcement is expected on March 25 after President Joe Biden meets with NATO and European partners in Brussels that will address Europe's dependence on Russian energy.

"A major priority for both the President and his European allies is to reduce the dependence of Europe on Russian gas, full stop, and the practical roadmap for how to do that, what steps have to be taken, what the United States can contribute, what Europe has to do itself," Sullivan said during a press briefing aboard Air Force One. "This has been the subject of intense back and forth over the course of the past few days and weeks. We will have more to say on this subject specifically on Friday, particularly with the European Commission and the European Commission President (Ursula) von der Leyen. So he'll (Biden) discuss it tomorrow."

