Sullivan Says Anticipates Engagement Between Zelenskyy, G7 Leaders At Summit In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that he anticipates Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage with Group of Seven (G7) leaders during their upcoming summit in Japan.

"I think we are anticipating some kind of engagement between G7 leaders and President Zelenskyy. The parameters of that are still being worked through," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

US President Joe Biden is traveling to Japan to participate in the summit.

The US will announce a package of sanctions focused on shutting down sanctions evasion networks as part of the G7 statement, Sullivan also said.

