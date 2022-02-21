Sullivan Says Biden-Putin Meeting Possible If Russia Refrains From Invading Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be possible if Russia refrains from attacking Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be possible if Russia refrains from attacking Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a joint summit between Putin and Biden, with both men accepting the idea in principle.

"He (Biden) indicated to the French president yesterday that, in principle, he would be prepared to meet with President Putin if President Putin stood down from his invasion. But at this point we can't say anything other than indications on the ground look like Russia is still moving forward," Sullivan told ABC news.