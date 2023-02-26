UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Says China Would Pay Price For Helping Russia In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Sullivan Says China Would Pay Price for Helping Russia in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that it was up to China whether to assist Russia in Ukraine but that a decision to provide military aid would come at a price.

"Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance, but if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" show.

This comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken threatened China on Monday with "real consequences," should it send military supplies to Russia, an idea that has never been voiced in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was the United States who was funneling weapons to Ukraine and urged Washington to "stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information." China followed up on Friday with a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, in which it called for ceasefire.

