UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Says Definitive Answer On COVID-19 Origin Still Elusive

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Sullivan Says Definitive Answer on COVID-19 Origin Still Elusive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday there was still no definitive answer about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after the US Energy Department claimed in a classified report that the virus came from a laboratory leak in Wuhan.

The Wall Street Journal cited people who read the Department's report as saying that new intelligence suggested the virus had resulted from a mishap in a Chinese lab, rather than emerged through natural transmission from an infected animal to a human.

Sullivan confirmed, in an interview with CNN, that the US intelligence community remained split about the virus's origin, with some agencies siding with the natural transmission theory and others with the lab leak, while still others were undecided.

"If we gain any further insider information we will share it with Congress and we will share it with the American people, but right now there is not a definitive answer that has emerged from the intelligence community on this matter," he said.

Sullivan said he could not confirm or deny the Wall Street Journal report. As far as the Energy Department goes, he added, President Joe Biden "specifically requested that the national labs, which are part of the Department of Energy, be brought into this assessment because he wants to put every tool at use to be able to figure out what happened here."

Related Topics

China Wuhan Split Congress Sunday From Share

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

2 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.