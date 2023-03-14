Sullivan Says Expects Biden, Xi to Have Talks at Some Point in Coming Period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that he expects President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold a call soon, but there is no date set yet.

"We would expect President Biden and President Xi to have a conversation at some point in the coming period," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

"I can't give you a date because there's no date set, but President Biden has indicated his willingness to have a telephone conversation with President Xi."

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Chinese President Xi may visit Russia as early as next week. After the trip, Xi plans to speak with Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.