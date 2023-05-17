Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those Efforts

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 11:42 PM
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that the extension of the Black Sea grain deal is a good thing and the United States will continue to support efforts to ensure grain has access to global markets
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that the extension of the Black Sea grain deal is a good thing and the United States will continue to support efforts to ensure grain has access to global markets.
"It's a good thing that it's been extended, we will continue to support efforts to ensure that grain gets to global markets," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.
Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.