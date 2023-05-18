UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Says Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that the extension of the Black Sea grain deal is a good thing and the United States will continue to support efforts to ensure grain has access to global markets.

"It's a good thing that it's been extended, we will continue to support efforts to ensure that grain gets to global markets," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.

