Sullivan Says Feels Good About Convergence Between US, European Allies on Russia Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing that he feels very good about the level of engagement between the United States and its European allies on joint sanctions to be implemented in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I feel very good about the level of engagement and the level of convergence," Sullivan said on Thursday. "On the fundamental proposition that there would have to be severe economic consequences, and... on both the categories, types, and targets of sanctions that would have to flow. Does that mean the US and Europe are going to have precisely the same list down to every last detail? No."

US media reported earlier on Thursday that the Biden administration is concerned about the slow pace of progress in coming to an agreement on exact sanctions to impose on Russia over the situation with Ukraine.

US officials have warned Russia of severe consequences should they choose to advance on Ukraine and not de-escalate tensions, including economic sanctions on Russian financial institutions and export controls on key industries, as well as a change in NATO's Eastern Flank force posture.

Russia has repeatedly denied Western accusations of preparing for an invasion, saying it reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory as it considers NATO's military activities a threat to the national security of Russia.