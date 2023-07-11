Sullivan Says Has No Timetable for Ukraine Joining NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that he does not have any timetable for Ukraine's admission to NATO.

"I cannot put a timetable on it. I do not believe that you will see that coming out of here.

This is about the substance of democratic and security sector reforms and getting those right and, of course, that in many ways, turns on the particular steps that are taken," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.