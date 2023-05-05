Sullivan Says He Will Be in Saudi Arabia This Weekend to Meet Saudi Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he will be in Saudi Arabia this weekend to meet with Saudi leaders.

"This weekend, I'll be in Saudi Arabia, for meetings with its leadership," Sullivan said during remarks at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy on Thursday.

The war in Yemen will be a significant topic of conversation during the visit, Sullivan added.

Sulllvan further said that his UAE and Indian counterparts will come to Saudi Arabia as well for meetings so that they can discuss new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf as well as the United States in the rest of the region, fueled in part by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership signed last year between India and the UAE.

According to US media, Sullivan will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sullivan's meeting will be the first between the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and India, and discussions are set to cover issues such as diversifying supply chains and investments in strategic infrastructure projects, including ports, rail, and minerals, said the report.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will follow Sullivan's visit later in June when he will visit Saudi Arabia for a meeting of the global coalition to defeat the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia), the report added.